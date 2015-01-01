CONTACT US: Contact info
Citation
Becker WC, Heimer R, Dormitzer CM, Doernberg M, D’Onofrio G, Grau LE, Hawk K, Lin HJ, Secora AM, Fiellin DA. Addict. Sci. Clin. Pract. 2021; 16(1): e1.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2021, U. S. National Institute on Drug Abuse)
DOI
PMID
unavailable
Abstract
Describe methods to compile a unified database from disparate state agency datasets linking person-level data on controlled substance prescribing, overdose, and treatment for opioid use disorder in Connecticut.
Language: en