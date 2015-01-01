|
Nyangueso SO, Orwa SO, Ombai M, Sheba S. Proc. Inst. Civ. Eng. Transp. 2019; 173(2): 76-86.
(Copyright © 2019, Institution of Civil Engineers, Publisher ICE Publishing)
This paper reports on an investigation into the effects of gender mainstreaming efforts on the institutions that deliver and support rural transport infrastructure and services in Kenya. It comes at a time when the nation is implementing robust policies, supported by enabling legislative and institutional frameworks for gender mainstreaming as required by the Constitution of Kenya 2010. A multi-level case study was conducted at national and county levels where many institutions were surveyed. Qualitative and quantitative data were collected, covering gender analysis in staffing, decision-making and procurement for a sample of rural transport institutions.
Language: en