Abstract

The fast-increasing population accompanied by economic growth and penchant for consumerism has resulted in generation of huge vehicle population. The accident severity has seen an upward trend due to the increase of the vehicular population causing an alarming situation in country. Road accidents wreak heavy remunerative loss for the nation. Accident has a major impact on the society by not only creating loss in form of death but also contributes to damage to property, disablement, public anguish and extensive abasement of the society. Scarcity of highways and other roads leads to neglecting of the demand of the traffic which leads to high rate of crash. A way to diminish crash is by incorporating a requisite road safety features among the users and monitoring the same over the period of time to make the road safer and full proof traffic. The insights of impact of roadway condition and road safety condition of a major National Highway in the state of Odisha connecting Rourkela to Rajamunda (NH 143) is presented here.



Available: https://www.archives.palarch.nl/index.php/jae/article/view/4598

Language: en