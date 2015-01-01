Abstract

BACKGROUND: As per WHO, nearly 1.33 million people die every year due to road traffic accidents (RTAs) all over the world. 10% of the annual average of road traffic accidents cases occurs in India. Aims and Objective: To determine the knowledge, attitude and practices related to road safety rules among college students.



METHODology: A descriptive cross‑sectional study was conducted on 102 college students through a pre‑tested questionnaire. Statistical Package for Social Sciences (SPSS version‑23) software, Chicago, USA, was used for data analysis.



RESULTS: 91.3% of the college students knew the right age for getting a driving license but only 24.5% students responded correctly for the blood alcohol concentration while driving. Most of the study participants had good attitude towards road traffic rules and regulations, driving license, road signs & symbols. 63‑65% of the study participants responded that they always wear belt or helmet while driving and keep a specific speed limit while driving, and never used mobile phone or play loud music while driving.



CONCLUSION: RTAs can be minimized by strict enforcement of regulations by the road traffic police and through frequent road traffic awareness. But the self‑responsibility by the drivers should also be there to bring about drastic change in minimizing RTAs.

