Abstract

This research addresses the phenomenon of varying bicycle friendliness in urban areas and considers which elements are necessary to design a city in a bike-friendly manner. It aims to provide a deeper understanding of the term bikeability, in relation to the established term walkability, and methods to create models that measure the degree of bikeability in urban areas. We explain different established models and compare their computational bases. The focus of this paper is to define a computational methodology built within a Geographic Information System (GIS) and a subsequent evaluation based on an investigation area in Munich, Germany. We introduce a bikeability index for specific investigation areas and geovisualize four selected factors of this index. The resulting map views show the road segments of the traffic network where the conditions for biking are adequate, but also those segments which need to be improved.

Language: en