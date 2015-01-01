Abstract

Pedestrian safety is alarming worldwide, and it is well validated that distracted walking/crossing involving mobile phone use would significantly compromise pedestrian safety. Some existing studies demonstrated that distracted pedestrians would spend more time to cross street, miss more safe opportunities to cross and pay less attention to the road environment, etc. As a result, they are more likely to be hit by an oncoming vehicle. Specifically, with respect to the distraction results from mobile phone use for communication in road user groups, previous research has examined the relationship between social networks and mobile phone use among drivers and motorcyclists. However, very little similar research was found in the field of pedestrian study. This study performed an online survey to investigate with whom pedestrians were most likely to communicate with while crossing street in a Chinese sample. The association between social networks and self-reported injury/ near miss event was also examined. To provide an insight into the difference in communication pattern between scenarios, the results were compared with the patterns while driving, motorcycling and the general patterns.



RESULTS indicate that pedestrians are most likely to communicate with friends (31.2%), followed by spouses (24.5%). Additionally, participants who frequently talk to parents/children have a greater likelihood of being involved in injury/ near miss events than those talk to the others. Compared with the prevalence of mobile phone use among drivers and motorcyclists reported in previous studies, mobile phone use is more prevalent among pedestrians, especially as they are more likely to communicate with colleagues. In sum, the results demonstrate that social networks play an important role in mobile phone use during street crossing, and pedestrians are more likely to communicate with people who are socially closest to them. The effect of social networks on mobile phone use (especially for communication) among pedestrians should be considered in the development of traffic safety countermeasures.

Language: en