Lee YH, Kim MS, Lee JS. Sustainability 2021; 13(1): e98.

(Copyright © 2021, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)

10.3390/su13010098

A sufficient supply of water for firefighting is critical for effective responses to urban fires, thus reducing fire hazards. The aim of this study was the development of an analysis method for vulnerable areas with respect to firefighting activities that require the use of fire hydrants. In particular, a method was proposed for the determination of the operational range of firefighting activities based on the distribution of the fire hydrants and the roads that allow for the passage of firefighting vehicles. The proposed method, which employs a geographic information system (GIS), was applied to Buk-gu, Daegu City, South Korea. The research results revealed that the operational range of firefighting activities and vulnerable areas can be determined by studying the connection between the fire hydrant locations and the fire brigade in the analysis of the accessible areas. This study contributes to the development of GIS analysis methods for comprehensive vulnerability analyses of firefighting activities, including accessibility to fire hydrants.


fire brigade; fire hydrant; geographic information system; vulnerable areas

