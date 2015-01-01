|
Citation
|
El-Maissi AM, Argyroudis SA, Nazri FM. Sustainability 2021; 13(1): e61.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
Road networks are considered as one of the most important transport infrastructure systems, since they attain the economic and social prosperity of modern societies. For this reason, it is vital to improve the resiliency of road networks in order to function normally under daily stressors and recover quickly after natural disasters such as an earthquake event. In the last decades, vulnerability assessment studies for road networks and their assets gained great attention among the research community. This literature review includes a brief introduction about seismic vulnerability assessment, followed by the roadway assets damage and their damage states, and then the main typologies for the vulnerability assessment of roadway assets. Moreover, it focuses on available assessment methods, which were proposed to quantify the vulnerability of road networks and its assets. These methods are divided into two main categories, physical and traffic-based approaches.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
accessibility index; cities disaster risk reduction; link importance index; resilient infrastructure; road network fragility functions; vulnerability assessment; vulnerability index