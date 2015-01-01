|
Citation
|
Chen Y, Magnin C, Brunelin J, Leaune E, Fang Y, Poulet E. Brain Behav. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, John Wiley and Sons)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Suicide is a major public health issue and the majority of those who attempt suicide suffer from mental disorders. Beyond psychopharmacotherapy, seizure therapies and noninvasive brain stimulation interventions have been used to treat such patients. However, the effect of these nonpharmacological treatments on the suicidal ideation and incidence of suicidality remains unclear. Here, we aimed to provide an update on the effects of seizure therapies and noninvasive brain stimulation on suicidality.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
suicide; cranial electrostimulation; electroconvulsive therapy; repetitive transcranial magnetic stimulation; transcranial direct current stimulation