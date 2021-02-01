|
Citation
|
Vargas SM, Calderon V, Beam CR, Cespedes-Knadle Y, Huey SJJ. J. Adolesc. 2021; 88: 162-171.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
INTRODUCTION: Gender and ethnic differences exist in suicidal ideation, plan, and attempt among adolescents in the U.S. However, limited research has used theoretically-informed approaches to integrate how cultural and classic risk factors together account for suicide-related pathways among vulnerable populations. Informed by the interpersonal theory of suicide, the present cross-sectional study examined gender differences in the association between a cultural (i.e., discrimination) and classic (i.e., depressive symptomatology) risk factor, and suicidality among youth of Latin American heritage.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Adolescents; Culture; Suicidality; Discrimination; Latinx