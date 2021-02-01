|
Elkbuli A, Shaikh S, McKenney K, Shanahan H, McKenney M, McKenney K. J. Surg. Res. 2021; 264: 194-198.
Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing
BACKGROUND: Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI) is a leading cause of mortality in the trauma population. Accurate prognosis remains a challenge. Two common Computed Tomography (CT)-based prognostic models include the Marshall Classification and the Rotterdam CT Score. This study aims to determine the utility of the Marshall and Rotterdam scores in predicting mortality for adult patients in coma with severe TBI.
Language: en
Traumatic brain injury; Marshall classification system score; Rotterdam computed tomography score; Trauma outcomes; Traumatic injuries prognosis