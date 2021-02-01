Abstract

BACKGROUND: Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI) is a leading cause of mortality in the trauma population. Accurate prognosis remains a challenge. Two common Computed Tomography (CT)-based prognostic models include the Marshall Classification and the Rotterdam CT Score. This study aims to determine the utility of the Marshall and Rotterdam scores in predicting mortality for adult patients in coma with severe TBI.



METHOD: Retrospective review of our Level 1 Trauma Center's registry for patients ≥ 18 years of age with blunt TBI and a Glasgow Coma Scale (GCS) of 3-5, with no other significant injuries. Admission Head CT was evaluated for the presence of extra-axial blood (SDH, EDH, SAH, IVH), intra-axial blood (contusions, diffuse axonal injury), midline shift and mass effect on basilar cisterns. Rotterdam and Marshall scores were calculated for all patients; subsequently patients were divided into two groups according to their score (< 4, ≥ 4).



RESULTS: 106 patients met inclusion criteria; 75.5% were males (n = 80) and 24.5% females (n = 26). The mean age was 52. The odds ratio (OR) of dying from severe TBI for patients in coma with a Rotterdam score of ≥ 4 compared to < 4 was OR = 17 (P < 0.05). The odds of dying from severe TBI for patients in coma with a Marshall score of ≥ 4 versus < 4 was OR = 11 (P < 0.05).



CONCLUSION: Higher scores in the Marshall classification and the Rotterdam system are associated with increased odds of mortality in adult patients in come from severe TBI after blunt injury. The results of our study support these scoring systems and revealed that a cutoff score of < 4 was associated with improved survival.

