Coleman M, Ridley K, Christmass M. Subst. Abuse Treat. Prev. Policy 2021; 16(1): e33.
BACKGROUND: In 2016, following a flurry of government inquiries and taskforces including calls for mandatory treatment regimes, the Australian community nominated methamphetamine as the drug most likely to be associated as a problem substance. Mandatory treatment for alcohol and other drug problems in Australia consists of broadly two mechanisms compelling a person into treatment: involuntary treatment or civil commitment regimes; and coercive treatment regimes, usually associated with the criminal justice system. This paper aims to provide a review of the evidence for mandatory treatment regimes for people who use methamphetamines.
Australia; Substance use; Methamphetamine; Civil commitment; Coercive treatment; Involuntary treatment; Mandatory treatment