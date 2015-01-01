Abstract

Brain biomarkers (protein S100b and neuron-specific enolase (NSE)), antibodies (aAb) to the NR2 subunit of N-methyl-D-aspartate (NR2(NMDA)) and to the GluR1 subunit of the α-amino-3-hydroxy-5-methyl-4-isoxazolepropionic acid (GluR1(AMPA)) subtype of glutamate receptors (GluR), NR2 and AMPA peptides, nitrogen oxides (NOx; "nitrites and nitrates"), and 3-nitrotyrosine (NT) were measured in blood from 159 children after mild traumatic brain injury (mTBI), moderate traumatic brain injury (mdTBI), or severe traumatic brain injury (sTBI) within 1-2 days and at intervals during the first 15 days after brain trauma. S100b and NSE levels on the first day were not a strict criterion for injury outcomes. Children with mTBI had the most significant elevations in antibodies to NR2(NMDA) and AMPA peptides, a slight increase in NOx, and, in 25% of cases, appearance of NT in the blood right after TBI. The lowest level of antibodies to NR2(NMDA) GluR detected shortly after the initial TBI was found in children with sTBI, with a negative outcome. The opposite characters of antibodies to NR2(NMDA) on the first day in children with mild and moderate versus severe TBI may be associated with an important mechanism aimed at protecting neurons from Glu excitotoxicity. We hypothesized that a slight increase in NOx after the onset of TBI rapidly activates the innate immune system and contributes to an increase in antibodies to NR2(NMDA). An increase in the AMPA peptide level in mTBI may be early signs of diffuse axonal injury.

