Abstract

BACKGROUND: Chronic low-level exposure to organophosphorus pesticides is associated with adverse health effects, including a decline in neurological functioning and long-term impairment. These negative effects may be more detrimental in children and adolescents due to their critical stage in development. Little work has investigated the effects of chronic exposure to pesticides, specifically chlorpyrifos (CPF) during the adolescent period.



OBJECTIVES: To examine effects of CPF exposure over a year-long period within a group of male adolescents in Egypt (N = 242, mean age = 17.36), including both pesticide applicators and non-applicators.



METHODS: Associations between average CPF exposure (measured via urinary metabolite levels of 3,5,6-trichloro-2-pyridinol [TCPy]) and neurobehavioral functioning were examined in a 1-year longitudinal study. Given previous literature, higher levels of TCPy were expected to be associated with worse neurobehavioral functioning.



RESULTS: Using mixed effects linear regression, average TCPy exposure predicted deficits in more complex neurobehavioral tasks (Benton visual retention, digit span reverse, match to sample, serial digit learning, and alternating tapping) with estimates of effects ranging from -.049 to.031. Age (effects ranging from.033 to.090) and field station (effects ranging from -1.266 to -.278) were significantly predictive of neurobehavioral functioning over time. An interaction effect was found for field station and TCPy across several neurobehavioral domains.



DISCUSSION: Results show that occupational exposure to pesticides may have particularly deleterious effects on complex neurobehavioral domains. Additionally, differences across field stations and the age at which individuals are exposed may be important factors to investigate in future research.

Language: en