Abstract

BACKGROUND: Emerging evidence indicates that illicit drug overdoses are increasing throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. There is a paucity of evidence on the causative pathways for this trend, but expert opinions, commentaries, and some reviews offer theoretical underpinnings.



METHODS: In this rapid review, we collate the available published evidence, expert opinions, commentaries, and reviews on the unintended pathways between COVID-19 public health responses and increasing illicit drug overdoses. Using tenets of thematic analyses and grounded theory, we also offer a visual conceptual framework for these unintended pathways.



RESULTS: Our framework focuses on five particular public health responses, namely social isolation/physical distancing/quarantine; staff/resource reallocations and reductions; closures of businesses and other places of employment; border closures and transportation restrictions; and the early release of people from prisons. As argued in the literature reviewed here, these public health responses have unintentionally created increased overdose risks by producing high risk use scenarios; increased risks of relapsing; disrupted addictions services and treatment; an increasingly toxic supply of drugs; and the risk of using with lowered tolerance.



CONCLUSIONS: Health care systems should respond to these pathways to mitigate the unintended consequences. Furthermore, the COVID-19 pandemic may represent an opportunity to enact proactive, progressive, and innovative solutions to an overdose crisis that will surely outlast the current pandemic.

Language: en