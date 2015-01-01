|
Basuki A, Song A, Yovita NV, Suryadinata KL, Sagala AE. Int. J. Surg. Case Rep. 2021; 82: e105857.
(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)
INTRODUCTION: Although rare, electrical injury in pediatrics is potentially life threatening and has significant and long-term impact in life. It is challenging to manage such cases in rural areas. PRESENTATION OF CASE: A fully conscious 13-year-old boy was admitted to the emergency room after being electrocuted by high-voltage power cable, with superficial partial thickness burn over right arm, trunk, and left leg (26 % of total body surface area). Tachycardia and non-specific ST depression was found on ECG examination and was diagnosed with high-voltage electrical injury. Treatments were based on ANZBA algorithm with several modifications, i.e., administering lower concentration of oxygen with nasal cannula instead of non-rebreathing mask as well as Ketorolac and Antrain® for analgesic instead of morphine.
Rural area; Pediatric; Case report; Electrical burn