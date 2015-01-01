Abstract

INTRODUCTION The risk of schizophrenia for suicide is 10%, of which 10% -15% ofpeople with schizophrenia die of suicide at 20 years of follow-up. Aggressiveness is afactor to be watched out. Other factors are hallucinations, suicide, early-onset,history of schizophrenia, surveillance, age, gender, education, genetics, affect ofdepression. This study aimed to describe the sociodemographic profile,aggressiveness, hallucinations of suicide in schizophrenic patients.



METHODS. Thedesign of this study is descriptive research. The number of samples in this study was49 schizophrenic patients at risk of suicide. The risk of aggressiveness is measuredby the Personality and Social Performance Score.



RESULTS. Of the 49 patients, it wasfound that the proportion of male patients was 31 people (63.3%) and 18 women(36.7%). Aggressive behaviour based on PSP score was divided into modestaggressiveness of 22 people (44.9%), severe 20 people (40.8%), very severe two people(4.1%). Suicidal hallucinations were also found in 11 patients (22.4%).



CONCLUSION.There are markedly aggressive behaviour and hallucinations of suicide in the majorityof schizophrenic patients.

