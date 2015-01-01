|
de Alexandre MES, Bezerra VAS, Do Bú EA. Trends in Psychol. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2021)
This study aimed to identify the social representations of suicide elaborated by undergraduate and post-graduate students from Brazil. There were a number of 1053 undergraduate (37.1%) and post-graduate (62.9%) students, with an average age of 26.82 (SD = 5.88), mainly females (76.4%) who reside in the south-eastern region of Brazil (41.7%). For data collection, two questionnaires were utilized, a socio-demographic one and another that refers to the Free Word Association Technique. Data were analyzed by the software IRaMuTeQ, which allowed the execution of prototypical analyses as well as similarity ones.
