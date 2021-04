Abstract

PURPOSE: To conduct the first cross sectional survey on depression, resilience, wellbeing and concussion levels of equestrian athletes, and to assess whether past concussion rates were associated with depression, resilience, and wellbeing.



Design, Methodology, Approach: 511 participants from Canada, Republic of Ireland, United Kingdom, Australia and United States of America took part in an international cross-sectional, online survey evaluating concussion history, depression symptoms, resilience, and wellbeing.



Findings: 27.1% of athletes met clinically relevant symptoms of Major Depressive Disorder (MDD). Significant differences were shown in wellbeing and resilience scores between countries. Significant relationships were observed between reported history of concussion and both high depression scores and low wellbeing scores.



Practical Implications: Findings highlight the need for mental health promotion and support in equestrian sport.

Language: en