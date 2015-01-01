Abstract

Context: Though previous research has focused on examining the effects of concussion history using a dual-task paradigm, the influence of factors like symptoms (unrelated to concussion), gender, and type of sport on gait in college athletes is unknown.



Objective: To examine the effect of concussion history, symptoms, gender, and type of sport (noncontact/limited contact/contact) individually on gait among college athletes.



DESIGN: Exploratory cross-sectional study.



Setting: Laboratory. Participants: In total, 98 varsity athletes (age, 18.3 [1.0] y; height, 1.79 [0.11] m; mass, 77.5 [19.2] kg; 27 with concussion history, 58 reported at least one symptom, 44 females; 8 played noncontact sports and 71 played contact sports) walked under single- and dual-task (walking while counting backward by 7) conditions. Interventions: Not applicable. Main Outcome Measures: Dual-task cost (DTC; % difference between single task and dual task) of gait speed, cadence, step length and width, percentage of swing and double-support phases, symptom score, and total symptom severity score. Independent samples t tests and 1-way analysis of variance were conducted (α value = .05).



RESULTS: Self-reported concussion history resulted in no significant differences (P > .05). Those who reported symptoms at testing time showed significantly greater DTC of step length (mean difference [MD], 2.7%; 95% confidence interval [CI], 0.3% to 5.1%; P = .012), % of swing phase (MD, 1.0%; 95% CI, −0.2 to 2.1%; P = .042), and % of double-support phase (MD, 3.9%; 95% CI, 0.2% to 7.8%; P = .019). Females demonstrated significantly higher DTC of gait speed (MD, 5.3%; 95% CI, 1.3% to 9.3%; P = .005), cadence (MD, 4.0%; 95% CI, 1.4% to 6.5%; P = .002), % of swing phase (MD, 1.2%; 95% CI, 0.1% to 2.3%; P = .019), and % of double-support phase (MD, 4.1%; 95% CI, 0.4% to 7.9%; P = .018). Noncontact sports athletes had significantly greater step width DTC than contact sports athletes (MD, 14.2%; 95% CI, 0.9% to 27.6%; P = .032).



CONCLUSIONS: Reporting symptoms at testing time may influence gait under dual-task conditions. Additionally, female athletes showed more gait changes during a dual task. Sports medicine professionals should be aware that these variables, while unrelated to injury, may affect an athlete's gait upon analysis.

Language: en