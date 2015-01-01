Abstract

The Delphinium species herb, common name 'Nirmasi' in Nepal, is one of the community level flower herbs used as medicinal ingredients in various clinical problems in Manang District and other Himalayan parts of Nepal. Roots of the plants from the genus Delphinium have been used for a long time for headache, epilepsy, mania, paralysis, rheumatism, toothache, and various types of pain. However, many species of Delphinium are poisonous and look quite similar in morphology to the beneficial ones. As a result, accidental poisoning is common. Poisoning due to these plants results in symptoms due to gastric irritation, competitive neuromuscular blockade, and cardiotoxicity caused by various alkaloids present in them. We report here a case of poisoning due to Delphinium species ingestion presenting as hypotension and bradycardia managed successfully with symptomatic treatment.

Language: en