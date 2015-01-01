Abstract

We describe a case of a 43-year-old female who was found unresponsive after an intentional overdose of bupropion and cyclobenzaprine. Upon transfer to our hospital she began to exhibit signs of Brain Death (BD). Electroencephalogram (EEG) showed burst suppression pattern, which has been documented in bupropion overdoses that mimic BD. We discuss mimics of BD and the need for caution before making this diagnosis when patients clinically present with signs of BD.

