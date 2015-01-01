Abstract

We aimed to describe the epidemiological profile of suicide victims of exogenous poisoning in the metropolitan region of Goiânia and to propose measures and intervention strategies for the issue in question. This is a cross-sectional, descriptive and quantitative study which assessed data from the Information System for Notifiable Diseases in the metropolitan region of Goiânia, covering the reported cases of exogenous poisoning related to suicide between 2012 and 2017. Furthermore, Google Scholar and PUBMED platforms and also documents from the Ministry of Health were consulted to search for bibliographic references in order to support an intervention proposal. During the analyzed period,1,829 exogenous poisoning cases were reported in the metropolitan region of Goiânia, corresponding to an average of 305 cases per year, with the female gender being the most affected. It is noteworthy that suicide by exogenous poisoning is a serious public health concern and requires effective measures to reduce the number of cases of individuals from all localities, whether they are residents of rural and urban areas. Measures to reduce these intoxications should also be targeted at specific audiences of different age groups. Thus, it is evident the need for implementing effective public policies that mitigate exogenous poisoning.



Keywords: Toxic substances, Accident prevention, Suicidal ideation

Language: en