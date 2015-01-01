Abstract

Introduction

Motorcycle taxis have been an indispensable component of the transport systems in many cities in the Global South. Motorcycle taxi drivers often work long hours, thus having high exposure to weather conditions, air pollution, and traffic environment. However, little is understood about the health issues among the emerging types of motorcycle taxi drivers, such as ride-hailing and hybrid taxi drivers (i.e. who operates as a traditional and a ride-hailing driver at different time periods). The main objective of this paper is to investigate health issues among motorcycle taxi drivers, using a case study of Hanoi, Vietnam.



Methods

Survey data of 549 motorcycle taxi drivers were utilised. Factors associated with health issues among motorcycle taxi drivers were investigated using binary logistic regression.



Results

About 22.59% (95% Confidence Interval - CI: 19.09-26.08) of the motorcycle taxi drivers reported suffering from fatigue. Low back pain had a slightly lower prevalence of 22.04% (95% CI: 18.57-25.51). Fatigue and low back pain both had significantly higher prevalence when compared to other health issues. Overall, less than half of the drivers (44.44%, 95% CI: 40.29-48.60) indicated they had no health issues. Modelling results showed that ride-hailing and hybrid drivers were less likely to report upper back pain. In addition, overweight, alcohol consumption, and riding duration were found to be associated with certain health issues. It was also found that low back pain and upper back pain were associated with crash involvement.



Conclusion

Back pain and fatigue were more prevalent health issues among motorcycle taxi drivers. Associations between motorcycle taxiing and health issues, and then between health issues and crash involvement were evident. It is recommended that authorities should consider required medical checks for motorcycle taxi drivers.

