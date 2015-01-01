Abstract

Introduction

We explore the use of CCTV footage to map suicidal self-injurious behavior on a subway platform to better understand the settings and the situational conditions of individuals just before they attempt suicide.



Methods

We use footage from CCTV cameras for gaining new insight into the situational conditions that relate to suicidal self-directed violence in the transit system in Stockholm, Sweden. We adopt a space-time budget template to record, step-by-step, what happens over time as individuals on the platform wait for an incoming train. The analysis applies visualization tools (VISUAL-TimePAcTS) and uses a cross-over design to identify risk factors associated with suicide.



Results

Findings show that suicide risk varies both temporally and spatially. Among all types of possible behaviors and places, being close to the edge of the platform of the opposite direction of the train and crossing the security line - this behavior and place combined - are associated with increased risk of suicide.



Conclusions

We confirm that using CCTV footage as data source provides valuable insight into relevant situational conditions in which suicides take place, which can be useful to inform prevention strategies, particularly information about behavior and place combined. The article concludes by reflecting upon the importance of these results for future research.

Language: en