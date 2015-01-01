Abstract

Background

Road traffic collisions represent a public health problem in Chile, with fatality rates higher than in most OECD countries. This research investigates how various factors affect fatalities and injuries rates in Chile in the period 2000-2017 and calculates them for each region, originated by their specific characteristics.



Methods

An econometric analysis with panel data corresponding to the period 2000-2017 was carried out. We analysed the influence of several factors such as legislative changes and quality of road infrastructure on the risks of mortality and injury in Chile.



Results

Changes in the Traffic Law and the population density were the determining factors with the greatest incidence on the risks of fatalities and injuries. The implementation of the Zero Tolerance Law had a positive effect on the reduction of mortality and injury rates per vehicle. However, the quality of rural roads had a mixed effect depending on the factor analysed. Moreover, the estimations indicated that the effectiveness of the investment that has been made in Chilean roads was not as expected. The regional characteristics of the different regions caused the existence of interregional inequalities on the risks of fatalities and injuries.



Conclusions

The road traffic collisions rate is a complex public health problem. It is affected by many factors. Policy makers responsible for road safety in Chile must continue to improve legislation to achieve a reduction in collisions on their rural roads.

Language: en