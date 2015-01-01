Abstract

Introduction

Increasing the use of active commuting (walking or cycling to work; AC) is associated with positive health outcomes and has been shown to be a feasible strategy for increasing physical activity. However, intervention studies for increasing AC have been criticised for lacking rigour and poor use of theory. This study was an impact evaluation of a multi-component, theory-based workplace intervention that aimed to increase AC among office workers in Brisbane, Australia.



Methods

Five workplaces were enrolled into the study, three into the intervention group and two into a comparison group. Commuter Choices, a six-week program based on social cognitive theory (SCT), was developed. The program included four lunchtime seminars, goal-setting, personalised journey plans, a buddy system and online information. It was implemented in October-November 2018. Self-report data were collected pre/post-intervention using an online survey and a 7-day online diary of commuting behaviour. Generalised estimating equations were used to examine pre-to post-intervention changes in commuting and in SCT constructs.



Results

After adjusting for confounding variables, the intervention group added a mean of 8.9 min/day of AC, with no significant change in the comparison group. Post-intervention, intervention participants were more likely than comparison group participants to achieve sufficient levels of physical activity from commuting (40% vs 14%; p < 0.001) and to achieve 80% of sufficient physical activity from commuting (75% vs 49%; p = 0.001). The SCT constructs self-regulation and social support increased in the intervention group only (p < 0.01).



Conclusions

The increases in AC in the intervention group are meaningful at a population level. Commuter Choices is a promising model for future interventions. A larger trial with a more diverse sample would be worthwhile.

Language: en