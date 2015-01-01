|
Alrukaibi F, Alkheder S, Sayed T, Alburait A. J. Transp. Health 2021; 20: 101025.
(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)
Traffic collisions are considered a serious problem worldwide that cause severe losses. Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Countries have high rates of collisions, which requires urgent proactive strategies and attention to solve such problem. This study aimed to enhance traffic safety conditions and reduce collisions' severity levels at several locations in Kuwait City, Kuwait. Consequently, the study importance raised in four folds; reducing the total number of collisions on Kuwait highways, predicting the future numbers of collisions, identifying and managing risk factors contributing to collision's severity, and developing new strategies to enhance traffic safety condition in Kuwait. Three-year crash dataset from 2016 to 2018 including 4028 road collisions in Kuwait City were used to analyse the driver injury severity influence factors and to predict the future collision counts. Statistical indices were used to evaluate the mixed logit model performance, which are the MCFadden Pseudo R-Squared statistics and the two-log likelihood. Eight covariates were tested for significance in the mixed logit model estimation.
Bayesian statistics; Collision blackspot prediction; Collision prediction models; Driver injury severity; Mixed logit model; Regression-to-mean