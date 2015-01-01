Abstract

Introduction

Significant progress has been made in the development of autonomous vehicles (AV) in recent years, with an increasing number of trials performed to identify how AVs might function within the existing transport modal choices. With this has come increasing recognition of the multiple benefits that AVs might provide for wider society, not least reduced road congestion and pollution, safer travel, and increased fuel efficiency. Removing the need for a dedicated driver means that costs to use AVs services will be lower; in the case of private AV ownership, the requirement for a driving licence is removed. These attributes are highly advantageous for all passengers, but especially for the disabled community, and in the case of the current project, those with visual impairment. The use of AVs may have significant implications for the independence of this group, impacting on feelings of social and psychological well-being.



Methods

In the current study, 419 people, both VI and sighted, took part in an AV trial ('Arthur'). Participants' faces (inclusive of guide dogs) were recorded throughout the journey and all participants responded to a questionnaire about their experience during this journey. Recordings were analysed using FACS (Facial Actions Coding System).



Results

Results from the questionnaire indicated an overall positive experience for participants, and reduced anxiety from the time prior to the journey to the end of the journey. FACS analysis showed happiness as the predominant emotion expressed by passengers; a smaller number expressed surprise or fear, these were mainly identified early during the journey or as the result of an emergency stop.



Conclusions

The results from both data sets demonstrate that for a sighted or VI individual, travel in an AV is largely a positive experience and individuals who have a VI would benefit from AV services in the future.

Language: en