Introduction

The aim of this study was to examine the impact of different mobile phone tasks on gait behaviour in healthy young adults.



Methods

An experimental design was used in this study. Twenty-five participants, 7 males and 18 females, aged 22.56 ± 2.45 years completed 5 tasks whilst walking. The conditions consisted of no task, calling, playing a game, listening to music, texting, and watching a video. Gait behaviour was captured using a Zebris Force Distribution Measurement (FDM) system, and 6 trials were recorded under each condition. Temporo-spatial gait variables included step length, step time, stride length, stride time, step width, cadence, velocity, foot rotation angle, % stance phase, % loading response, % single support time, % pre-swing, % swing phase, and % double support time. In addition, the level of confidence during walking was assessed using an 11 point scale.



Results

Repeated measure ANOVAs with post hoc pairwise comparisons revealed that mobile phone usage altered all temporo-spatial variables significantly (p < 0.05), except for foot rotation angle. Texting and watching a video were the most notable changes, with listening to music showing no difference when compared to no task.



Conclusion

Mobile phone usage modified gait behaviour to such a degree that it may compromise safety by dividing an individual's attention, with the lowest level of confidence being while watching video and texting. Although the potential danger of the use of mobile phones while walking is being discussed worldwide, a clear policy still does not exist, and individuals using mobile phones, in particular for watching video and texting while walking, should be made more aware of the risk of injury.

