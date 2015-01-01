SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Silveira SL, Motl RW. J. Transp. Health 2020; 19: e100952.

(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)

10.1016/j.jth.2020.100952

Introduction
There is increasing interest in perceptions of the built environment as a correlate of physical activity among persons with multiple sclerosis (MS). This study examined if scores from the Abbreviated Neighborhood Environment Walkability Scale (NEWS-A) provide a valid inference regarding features of the environment in MS.
Methods
Participants completed a cross-sectional survey that included the NEWS-A as well as a demographic and clinical characteristics measure and the Social Provisions Scale (SPS). Walk Scores® were calculated based on residential addresses. We examined Spearman's Rank-Order Correlations (rs) among NEWS-A subscales with Walk Scores®, social environment, and individual factors, and interpreted the correlations based on a nomological network informed by a social-ecological model.
Results
There were complete data for 566 participants with MS. There were large correlations between NEWS-A land-use mix diversity, land-use mix access, infrastructure for safety and walking with Walk Scores® (rs = 0.51-0.57). There were medium correlations between NEWS-A residential density, street connectivity, and crime with Walk Scores® (rs = 0.31-0.48), and small correlations between NEWS-A aesthetics and traffic hazards with Walk Scores® (rs = 0.04-0.10). There were small-medium correlations between all other NEWS-A subscales with SPS, marital status, age, and PDDS (rs = 0.01-0.39).
Conclusions
Our results provide initial evidence for the validity of NEWS-A scores as a measure of perceived neighborhood walkability that may be associated with health behaviors in MS.


Language: en

Multiple sclerosis; Neighborhood environment; Neighborhood walkability; Physical activity; Social ecological model

