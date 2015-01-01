Abstract

Introduction

Road traffic injuries remain the leading cause of death for youth ages 15 to 29. Poor hazard perception skills are a contributor to collision risk in this population. This Delphi study sought stakeholder consensus on the characteristics that should be prioritized in the development of technology-based hazard perception interventions for young drivers.

Methods

A three-round Delphi technique was used to reach consensus among eighteen experts in the fields of driver education and road safety. Three rounds of successive questionnaires were distributed, progressively integrating feedback and prioritizing intervention characteristics. Consensus was measured via interquartile ranking, interquartile ranking deviation, and percentage frequencies.

Results

In round 1, participants achieved consensus on all but two of the proposed 18 characteristics. In round 2, all statements but one reached consensus. In round 3, participants ranked the characteristics in order of priority, achieving consensus on what and to what extent should specific aspects of a technology-based intervention be attended to, in design and implementation.

Conclusions

This study provides a guideline for the development, evaluation, and implementation of interventions to address hazard perceptions skills in young drivers. As such, our findings contribute to the development of suitable and acceptable interventions among youth, aiming to curtail this public health emergency.

Language: en