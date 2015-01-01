Abstract

Introduction

Leisure walking is the most prevalent and preferred form of physical activity among older adults. Duration is a key component of leisure walking behavior, and therefore, an important determinant of weekly walking levels. The research on the duration of leisure walking trips of older adults is scarce. The aim of this study is to examine the relationships between walking trip duration, the characteristics of these walking trips, and neighborhood characteristics, taking into account socio-demographics.

Methods

The study was based on a cross-sectional sample of 316 respondents aged 60 or older in Dalian, China. In-person structured interviews focused on walking trip duration, the characteristics of walking trips, neighborhood characteristics, and socio-demographics. A random effects ordered logit model was estimated to identify the correlates of walking trip duration.

Results

Participation in leisure walking in the evening was associated with less time spent on walking. Combing walking and other activities on a trip was also associated with less time spent on walking. Higher satisfaction with neighborhood aesthetics was associated with longer walking durations, but only among those who participated solely in their walking trip. Older adults who were satisfied with footpath conditions and traffic safety were more likely to walk for longer durations, but only among those conducting walking in the streets. In addition, there was a positive relationship between the satisfaction with crime safety and walking trip duration for those who walked in the evening.

Conclusions

Interventions involving the neighborhood environment could be a promising opportunity for the promotion of walking duration but should be tailored to the appropriate older adults.

Language: en