Abstract

PURPOSE

Public transport plays a crucial role in the movement of people. With the growing demand for public transport, the safety of public transport becomes a pertinent issue. Although collisions caused by drivers have been extensively investigated, passengers' safety behaviour is largely ignored. This study examines the determinants of passengers' safety behaviour on public transport.



Method

This study integrates Health Belief Model and Awareness-Interest-Desire-Action Model into theory of planned behaviour to examine the determinants of passengers' safety behaviour on public transport. Survey data are collected from 342 passengers in Dalian, China, and structural equation modelling is employed for data analysis.



Findings

Results reveal that passengers' safety behaviour is positively influenced by their safety awareness, which is further determined by their attitude, subjective norms and perceived behavioural control. Furthermore, the relationship between safety awareness and safety behaviour is partially mediated by passengers' perceived threat (severity and susceptibility) of risky behaviour. Regarding the total effects, safety awareness is the strongest predictor of passengers' safety behaviour, followed by perceived behavioural control, perceived severity, perceived susceptibility, attitude and subjective norms.



Practical implications

By promoting passengers' safety behaviour, our research creates implications on safety education and communication to enhance road safety. Practical insights are discussed in relation to the transport planners and regulators, and general public.

Language: en