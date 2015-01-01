Abstract

The specific errors were not specified. Instead, the following was published in lieu of an abstract:



3.2. Place: Measuring the built environment and access to destinations.



Local neighbourhood built environment measures were calculated for 1,740,161 residential address points across Greater Melbourne, clustered within 44,791 Mesh Blocks. Allura was sampled using 1,579 address points across 3 Mesh Blocks; Selandra Rise was sampled using 3,141 sample points across 69 Mesh Blocks. The established inner Melbourne LGAs of Stonnington and Yarra collectively represented 56,033 sample points across 2,384 Mesh Blocks. These were selected as inner Melbourne LGAs for the purpose of comparison to the growth areas. The average distances to key destinations referenced in the PSP Guidelines that support the walkability of an area are displayed in Table 1 for the PSPs of Allura and Selandra Rise, as well as for the reference cases of inner-Melbourne LGAs, and Greater Melbourne overall. In general, dwellings on the Allura Estate were found to be located further away from key destinations on average than dwellings in Selandra Rise. Considerable variation was observed across average estimates for all areas.



RESULTS are summarized by category with a focus on the two growth area estates and inner city areas. Dwellings in Allura estate were estimated to be a greater distance from all social infrastructure destinations on average than those of the comparison inner Melbourne LGAs and Greater Melbourne, with the exceptions of community centres (Allura mean distance to closest [SD]: 2,672m [1,099]; Selandra Rise: 2,928m [722]) and dentists (Allura: 3,195m [736]; Selandra Rise: 3,887m [347]). Dwellings in Allura were also further away from social infrastructure than those of Selandra Rise, with no destinations recorded closer than 2 km. While Selandra Rise dwellings were on average a further distance away from all destinations than the average dwelling in inner LGAs, the average distance to child care (685m [292]) and a pharmacy (757m [286]) was below the Greater Melbourne average (respectively, 721m [593] and 1,113m [943]).



Table 1 is available by following the DOI



Allura dwellings were on average further away from all food environment locations than those of other areas; more than twice as far as the average distances for Selandra Rise and the inner Melbourne LGAs, which had better access to all three food related destinations. On average, dwellings in Selandra Rise were also further away from fresh and specialty foods destinations (4,318m [583]) than inner LGAs (891m [528]) or Greater Melbourne (2,334m [2,573]), and also further away to an activity centre with a supermarket (1,344m [696]) than the Greater Melbourne average (1,751m [1,446]).



Access to public transport destinations for Allura dwellings were also at greater distances than the other areas, with none being accessible within an average distance of 2 km. Dwellings in Selandra Rise had access to frequent public transport and a bus stop within (approximately) 500 m on average, with an approximate SD of 277 m, which was better than the Greater Melbourne average for a frequent public transport stop (2,099m [5598]).



Density, street connectivity and access to parks are related to how land is apportioned. The average local neighbourhood dwelling density and street connectivity were notably higher and less variable in Selandra Rise (respective mean [SD]: 12 [2]; 111 [5]) compared with Allura in the western suburbs (5 [4]; 70 [12]). Both of the estates had lower dwelling density measures than estimated for the inner LGAs (32 [10]) and Greater Melbourne (17 [11]), and with less variation (as expected, due to their considerably smaller size). However, Selandra Rise had a street connectivity approaching that of the inner LGAs (140 [40]) --that is well above the Melbourne average of 92 [33]-- whilst Allura's was notably lower than the other areas considered. However, these distances should also be considered with access to local services and destinations in this area which is an important factor in the overall walkability of an area. Distance to a park of any size was further for Allura than the other areas (940m [419]) where similar average distances of between 231m [130] for Selandra Rise up to 289 [211] for Greater Melbourne were achieved.



Fig. 1 shows the number of bus stops with a service frequency of at least 30 min for the PSP areas of Cranbourne East which includes Selandra Rise and for Truganina South which includes Allura. PSP areas were used for this analysis as the estates are not large enough to represent bus access accurately as a geographic area. The Cranbourne East PSP area has 5 daily bus routes whilst Truganina South at the time of writing had only 2 and both areas have 1 night bus. Panel a) shows for Truganina South, that a decline occurred in 2018 with the loss of one bus stop, whereas the slightly more established area of Selandra Rise in Panel b) received more frequent transit from 2017 onwards.



Table 2 shows the percentage of dwellings that meet the PSP Guideline targets. At 93%, only the inner city areas come close to meeting the target of having 95% of dwellings within a walking distance of 400 m to a bus stop, 600 m to a tram stop, and 800 m to a train station. The inner city areas also meet the policy target of having 80-90% of dwellings within 1 km of an activity centre large enough to support a supermarket (88%) and also meet the policy target for access to green space (95%) which is defined as 95% of dwellings to have access to a park within 400 m. At the time of writing, Allura had no activity centre and as shown in Fig. 1 had poor access to public transport. Selandra Rise has good access to parks and open spaces with 84% of dwellings having access within 400 m, which does not meet the policy target but is high enough to be considered reasonable.

Language: en