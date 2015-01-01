Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Social intelligence and resilience are considered as important factors affecting the probability of suicide among students. Therefore, the aim of the present study was to investigate the role of social intelligence and resilience in the suicide probability of students.



Methods: The research method was descriptive and correlational. The statistical population included all students second high school of Ahar city in the academic year 2017-2018 who A sample of 337 students was selected by the cluster random sampling method. For data collection from Tromso social intelligence scale (TSIS), Klohnen ego-resilient scale (1996) and the suicide probability scale (SPS) were used. Data were analyzed using software spss 22 and statistical tests Pearson correlation and multiple regression (stepwise).



Results: Pearson correlation coefficient results showed that social intelligence and resilience with the suicide probability of students significant negative relationship (P<0/01). Also, multiple regression results showed that social intelligence and resilience, they could significantly predict the grades of suicide probability of students.



Conclusions: The results of this study showed that social intelligence and resilience played an important role in reducing the probability of suicide among students. Therefore, in any planning for the prevention and reduction of suicide among students, social intelligence and resilience need special attention.



Keywords: Social Intelligence, Resilience, Suicide Probability, Students

Language: en