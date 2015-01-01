Abstract

Traffic accidents are one to the leading causes of death. Many factors cause traffic accidents. The high number of accidents that accur is a importtant reason for the Traffic Unit, one of which is the Police, to find out the realitionship between the factors that cause acciden. For this reason, the study that needs to be done is to analyze the existing traffic accident data. The relationship pattern of the cause of accident can be analyzed with an artificial intelligence system namely Data Mining. Based on the above problem, the writer takes the title "Datermining the Relationship Pattern of the Cause of Traffic Accident with the Apriori Algorithm. Based on the above problem, the writer takes the title "Determining the Relationship Pattern of the Cause of Traffic Accident with the Apriori Algorithm. "With the research, it can be used as input to create an ordely intas traffic atmosphere safe and comfortable.





Kecelakaan lalu lintas merupakan salah satu penyebab kematian yang cukup besar. Banyak faktor yang menyebabkan terjadinya kecelakaan lalu lintas. Tingginya jumlah kecelakaan yang terjadi menjadi alasan penting bagi pihak Satuan Lalu Lintas, salah satunya Polresta untuk mengetahui hubungan antara faktor-faktor penyebab kecelakaan. Untuk itu kajian yang perlu dilakukan adalah melakukan analisis terhadap data kecelakaaan lalu lintas yang ada. Pola hubungan penyebab kecelakaan dapat dianalisa dengan sistem kecerdasan buatan yaitu Data Mining. Berdasarkan masalah diatas penulis mengambil judul "Menentukan Pola Hubungan Penyebab Kecelakaan Lalu Lintas Dengan Algoritma Apriori".Berdasarkan masalah diatas penulis mengambil judul "Menentukan Pola Hubungan Penyebab Kecelakaan Lalu Lintas Dengan Algoritma Apriori". Dengan adanya penelitian dapat digunakan sebagai masukan untuk menciptakan suasana lalu intas yang tertib, aman, nyaman dan lancar.

Language: id