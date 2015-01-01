SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Jayasekara JKDR, Dhammearatchi D. CINEC academic journal 2020; 4: 6-9.

(Copyright © 2020)

Headphones are used by most people as a source of entertainment. Many pedestrians, cyclists and joggers like to use headphones while they are on the road even though it can result in extreme sensory deprivation and distraction. The purpose of this paper is to conduct a study on how the use of headphones can reduce the standard limits of human perception. It examines how this increases the vulnerability of one facing road accidents and proposes a possible solution to overcome this issue.
Keywords-- Road Safety, Sensory Deprivation, Embedded Systems, Pedestrian Fatalities


Language: en
