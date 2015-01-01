Abstract

In this study, positive aspects of self-compassion (i.e., self-kindness, common humanity, and mindfulness of one's thoughts and feelings) were explored in relation with suicide risk factors (i.e., perceived burdensomeness and thwarted belongingness) in a community sample of 242 self-identified American Indian/Alaska Native (AI/AN) adults. Participants completed a survey packet including a demographic form, the Interpersonal Needs Questionnaire, and the Self-Compassion Scale at several Indian Health Service clinics and tribal centers in the Great Plains of the United States.



RESULTS indicated that positive aspects of self-compassion (i.e., self-kindness, common humanity, and mindfulness) were associated with and predictive of less suicide risk (i.e., less perceived burdensomeness and thwarted belongingness) among AI/AN adults. Of those with a history of suicidal ideation (n = 89), positive aspects of self-compassion were predictive of less perceived burdensomeness, but were not predictive of thwarted belongingness. Implications for prevention and intervention programs that emphasize self-compassion, mindfulness, and culturally relevant practices, as well as mental health advocacy, including suicide prevention, for AI/AN people are highlighted.

