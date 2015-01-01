SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Malathesh BC, Nirisha PL, Kumar CN, Madegowda RK, Vajawat B, Basavarajappa C, Math SB. Asian J. Psychiatry 2021; 59: e102654.

(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)

10.1016/j.ajp.2021.102654

unavailable

The marginalized and vulnerable population like those with mental illnesses and other disabilities, senior citizens, disaster victims and women are at risk of facing violation of their rights. To preserve the rights of the above-mentioned vulnerable groups, Government of India has passed a legislation named Legal Services Authority Act, 1987. In this article authors discuss the interconnection between mental illness and rights violation, how Legal Services Authority Act, 1987 is relevant in preserving rights of persons with mental illness and other vulnerable groups, different programs under the above legislation, the provisions under those programs and how to obtain them.


Free legal aid; Legal Services Authority Act - 1987; NALSA; PWMI

