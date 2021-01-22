|
Phiri P, Ramakrishnan R, Rathod S, Elliot K, Thayanandan T, Sandle N, Haque N, Chau SW, Wong OW, Chan SS, Wong EK, Raymont V, Au-Yeung SK, Kingdon D, Delanerolle G. EClinicalMedicine 2021; 34: e100806.
33842872
BACKGROUND: The global impact of COVID-19 pandemic continues to affect the lives of billions of people with recurrent waves. Healthcare systems are struggling to manage pre-existing patient care and recurring covid-19 demands. As a result, we evaluated the mental health impact using systematic review and meta-analysis.
Health; COVID-19; Healthcare professionals; Mental health and physical wellbeing; Sars-CoV-2