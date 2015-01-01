|
Citation
|
Bulteau S, Péré M, Blanchin M, Poulet E, Brunelin J, Sauvaget A, Sébille V. Front. Psychol. 2021; 12: e631614.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Frontiers Research Foundation)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
33841260
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVE: The aim of the study was to identify clinical variables associated with changes in specific domains of self-reported depression during treatment by antidepressant and/or repetitive Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (rTMS) in patients with Major Depressive Disorder (MDD).
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
suicide attempt; BDI; major depressive disorder; patient-reported outcome; personality disorder; rTMS; venlafaxine