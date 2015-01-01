Abstract

OBJECTIVE: The aim of the study was to identify clinical variables associated with changes in specific domains of self-reported depression during treatment by antidepressant and/or repetitive Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (rTMS) in patients with Major Depressive Disorder (MDD).



METHODS: Data from a trial involving 170 patients with MDD receiving either venlafaxine, rTMS or both were re-analyzed. Depressive symptoms were assessed each week during the 2 to 6 weeks of treatment with the 13-item Beck Depression Inventory (BDI(13)). Associations between depression changes on BDI(13) domains (Negative Self-Reference, Sad Mood, and Performance Impairment), treatment arm, time, and clinical variables were tested in a mixed linear model.



RESULTS: A significant decrease of self-reported depressive symptoms was observed over time. The main characteristics associated with persistent higher depressive symptomatology on Negative Self-Reference domain of the BDI(13) were personality disorders (+2.1 points), a past history of suicide attempt(s) (+1.7 points), age under 65 years old (+1.5 points), and female sex (+1.1 points).



CONCLUSIONS: Early cognitive intervention targeting specifically negative self-referencing process could be considered during pharmacological or rTMS treatment for patients with personality disorders and past history of suicide attempt(s).

Language: en