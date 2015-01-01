SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Bulteau S, Péré M, Blanchin M, Poulet E, Brunelin J, Sauvaget A, Sébille V. Front. Psychol. 2021; 12: e631614.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, Frontiers Research Foundation)

DOI

10.3389/fpsyg.2021.631614

PMID

33841260

Abstract

OBJECTIVE: The aim of the study was to identify clinical variables associated with changes in specific domains of self-reported depression during treatment by antidepressant and/or repetitive Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (rTMS) in patients with Major Depressive Disorder (MDD).

METHODS: Data from a trial involving 170 patients with MDD receiving either venlafaxine, rTMS or both were re-analyzed. Depressive symptoms were assessed each week during the 2 to 6 weeks of treatment with the 13-item Beck Depression Inventory (BDI(13)). Associations between depression changes on BDI(13) domains (Negative Self-Reference, Sad Mood, and Performance Impairment), treatment arm, time, and clinical variables were tested in a mixed linear model.

RESULTS: A significant decrease of self-reported depressive symptoms was observed over time. The main characteristics associated with persistent higher depressive symptomatology on Negative Self-Reference domain of the BDI(13) were personality disorders (+2.1 points), a past history of suicide attempt(s) (+1.7 points), age under 65 years old (+1.5 points), and female sex (+1.1 points).

CONCLUSIONS: Early cognitive intervention targeting specifically negative self-referencing process could be considered during pharmacological or rTMS treatment for patients with personality disorders and past history of suicide attempt(s).


Language: en

Keywords

suicide attempt; BDI; major depressive disorder; patient-reported outcome; personality disorder; rTMS; venlafaxine

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print