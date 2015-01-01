SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Amiri S. Int. J. Occup. Safety Ergonomics 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.

10.1080/10803548.2021.1912448

IntroductionDepression is known to be associated with a variety of occupational factors. The aim of this study was to Meta-analyze the prevalence of depressive disorder in industrial workers.

METHODSThree databases that indexing abstracts of articles were selected and searched until August 2020, those databases were PubMed, Web of Science, and Scopus. For each study, the sample size and number of depression events were extracted, and after extracting these data, the random effects method was used to assess the prevalence. I(2) and ᵡ2 were used to investigate the heterogeneity.

RESULTSThe prevalence of depressive disorder in industrial workers is 21%. The prevalence of depressive disorder in men and women industrial workers is 23% and 28% respectively. The prevalence of depressive disorder in Asia, Europe, and America are equal to 22%, 18%, and 20% respectively. The result of the heterogeneity test showed that the heterogeneity is high.

DISCUSSIONThe prevalence of depression in industrial workers is higher than in the general population. These differences can be due to the working conditions of industrial workers. Therefore, the work environment and the promotion of occupational health can play an important role in preventing depression.


Language: en

Systematic review; Meta-analysis; Depression disorder; Industrial workers

