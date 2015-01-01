Abstract

Surveillance involves the ongoing systematic collection, analysis, and interpretation of health data and timely dissemination of the findings to those who need to know. Understanding the changing nature of farming, forestry, and fishing; populations at risk; exposures; risk factors; and characteristics of injuries is essential for successful prevention. Surveillance of injuries and illnesses in these populations is challenging, however. There is no single system that identifies these incidents comprehensively. The large number, small size, and geographic dispersal of operations, and the diversity of the populations at risk pose challenges. Different approaches for surveillance were discussed in six presentations, followed by a panel discussion. The presentations are summarized...

Language: en