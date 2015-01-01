Abstract

Forestry work is commonly recognized as dangerous, and stories of this hazardous work are embedded in our western culture. And yet, this is not folklore from our wild west past, but a real issue of our time that has not been addressed. The US Bureau of Labor Statistics demonstrates that logging has the highest occupational fatality rate1 and one of the highest rates of days away from work.2 In 2019 Oregon State had seven logging fatalities.3 The impact of these fatalities on rural communities is profound. A 2019 survey of 500 loggers in the Northwest found that 93% had experienced the loss of someone they knew from a logging incident.4



Forestry contractors are often small employers or independent contractors who may be operating with limited financial resources. In the last two decades, more timberland is being managed as investment trusts. Meanwhile, those working in the logging industry struggle to maintain their workforce that heavily relies on immigrant labor.5,6 This fissured organizational system complicates addressing worker safety needs and may inadvertently exacerbate hazardous conditions. Enumeration of the forestry workforce is challenging due to the high number of independent contractors and farm foresters, undocumented immigrant workers, and crossover with other occupations. Occupational health and forest management professionals need to be prepared to address an upswing in forest products and land management. These trends are driven by the threat of wildfire and expanded demand for US timber...

