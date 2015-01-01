|
Harrington MJ. J. Agromed. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2021, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
Forestry work is commonly recognized as dangerous, and stories of this hazardous work are embedded in our western culture. And yet, this is not folklore from our wild west past, but a real issue of our time that has not been addressed. The US Bureau of Labor Statistics demonstrates that logging has the highest occupational fatality rate1 and one of the highest rates of days away from work.2 In 2019 Oregon State had seven logging fatalities.3 The impact of these fatalities on rural communities is profound. A 2019 survey of 500 loggers in the Northwest found that 93% had experienced the loss of someone they knew from a logging incident.4
