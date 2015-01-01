SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Bhatraju EP, Fuller C, Grekin P, Rockman S, Peavy KM. J. Psychoactive Drugs 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2021, Haight-Ashbury Publications in association with the Haight-Ashbury Free Medical Clinic)

10.1080/02791072.2021.1909189

This retrospective study examined mortality in an Opioid Treatment Program (OTP) with policies designed to admit and retain patients with as few barriers as possible. Methadone provided in the context of an OTP is known to decrease mortality and morbidity. Historically, patients have been discharged or turned away because of continued substance use. We examined patient deaths over three years in an OTP serving approximately 2400 patients daily. Demographics and causes of death were gathered from electronic health records and medical examiner reports. Pairwise comparisons were used to compare drug poisoning versus non-drug poisoning deaths. There were 155 deaths during the study period. The average age was 54, and half of the participants had positive results on their most recent drug screen. Forty one (26%) died from "drug poisoning." Drug poisoning deaths were more common among patients who: 1) had recent positive drug test results; 2) had documented alprazolam use; 3) were younger; 4) had shorter treatment durations; 5) were female. The majority of deaths were among long-term patients over 50 and were not caused by drug poisoning. These results support keeping patients in treatment despite ongoing drug use, and linking them to appropriate primary care.


mortality; Methadone; drug poisoning; opioid use disorder

