Abstract

BACKGROUND: New opportunities to create and evaluate population-based selective prevention programs for suicidal behavior are emerging in health care settings. Standard depression severity measures recorded in electronic medical records (EMRs) can be used to identify patients at risk for suicide and suicide attempt, and promising interventions for reducing the risk of suicide attempt in at-risk populations can be adapted for web-based delivery in health care.



OBJECTIVE: This study aims to evaluate a pilot of a psychoeducational program, focused on developing emotion regulation techniques via a web-based dialectical behavior therapy (DBT) skills site, including four DBT skills, and supported by secure message coaching, including elements of caring messages.



METHODS: Patients were eligible based on the EMR-documented responses to the Patient Health Questionnaire indicating suicidal thoughts. We measured feasibility via the proportion of invitees who opened program invitations, visited the web-based consent form page, and consented; acceptability via qualitative feedback from participants about the DBT program; and engagement via the proportion of invitees who began DBT skills as well as the number of website visits for DBT skills and the degree of site engagement.



RESULTS: A total of 60 patients were invited to participate. Overall, 93% (56/60) of the patients opened the invitation and 43% (26/60) consented to participate. DBT skills website users visited the home page on an average of 5.3 times (SD 6.0). Procedures resulted in no complaints and some participant feedback emphasizing the usefulness of DBT skills.



CONCLUSIONS: This study supports the potential of using responses to patient health questionnaires in EMRs to identify a high-risk population and offer key elements of caring messages and DBT adapted for a low-intensity intervention. A randomized trial evaluating the effectiveness of this program is now underway (ClinicalTrials.gov: NCT02326883).

Language: en