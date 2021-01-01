Abstract

The prevalence of co-occurring posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and substance use disorder (SUD) remains exceptionally high among returning veterans, with numerous studies linking PTSD, but not specific PTSD symptoms, to future SUD risk. Further explication of PTSD symptom effects on future SUD risk will likely promote intervention development and refinement while offsetting SUD risk. Accordingly, In this study we explored the prospective associations between PTSD symptom clusters, symptoms, and future SUD risk and use of specific drug classes. Returning veterans (N = 1,295; M(age) = 42.3, SD = 9.89; 51% female; 66.8% White) completed structured diagnostic interviews to assess PTSD symptoms and self-report measures of substance use 14-36 months later (M = 24.59, SD = 2.97). Hyperarousal and reckless/self-destructive symptoms specifically predicted future high-risk drug use and binge drinking behavior, and avoidance of internal stimuli (i.e., of trauma memories, thoughts, and feelings) differentiated individuals classified as high-risk for alcohol use based on their AUDIT total score. Further, negative alterations in cognition and mood predicted future opioid (i.e., nightmares) and stimulant use (i.e., flashbacks), whereas concentration difficulties were inversely associated with future binge drinking. This longitudinal study identified prospective and enduring associations between specific PTSD symptom clusters, symptoms, and future high-risk substance use patterns among returning veterans. Accordingly, careful assessment of specific PTSD criteria and differential motivations for substance use is warranted, along with tailored interventions to offset risk for opioid, stimulant, and alcohol use among returning veterans. (PsycInfo Database Record (c) 2021 APA, all rights reserved).

Language: en