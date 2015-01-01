SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Kumar R, Thakkar M, Ghanekar J. International journal of health and clinical research 2021; 4(1): 80-81.

Amitraz is 1,5 di-(2,4 dimethyl phenyl)-3-methyl-1,3,5-triazapenta-1,4-diene used as ectoparasiticide for pets. Amitraz poisoning is rare and often mimics common poisoining like Organophosphorus poisoning and opiod poisoning in its clinical presentation but requires most of time symptomatic management and outcome is good if diagnosed early. Here we report rare case of Amitraz poisoning managed conservatively with good outcome of patient.
Keyword : Amitraz,poisoning


