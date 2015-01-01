Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To describe the collaboration between Youth Justice New South Wales (YJNSW) and Justice Health and Forensic Mental Health Network (JHFMHN) during the early COVID-19 Response (CR) across the six Youth Justice centres in NSW, and the reduced incidence of self-harm noted over this period.



METHODS: Narrative article with analysis of self-harm incident data during the initial CR period of March to May 2020, compared to the same period in 2019.



RESULTS: During the initial CR period (March to May 2020), there was a highly significant, four-fold reduction in self-harming incidents recorded by both YJNSW and JHFMHN compared with the equivalent time period in 2019 (p <.00001).



CONCLUSION: The greater than four-fold reduction in self-harm by young people during the early CR may relate to the 'interagency response', with an increase in positive interactions between staff, and between staff and young people. The reduction in self-harm and improvements in mental health will be further explored through standardised interviews with the young people and staff.

Language: en